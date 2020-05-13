Simplyhealth joins forces with Square Health

Simplyhealth launches 24/7 virtual GP services provided by Square Health via app

The app is available to new customers, and consumer and corporate customers who have a Simplyhealth cash plan that includes GP services (the myWellbeing service).

The virtual GP service enables customers to book a video consultation with a GP who can provideadvice, diagnosis, and medicationincluding prescriptions. Customers can also use the GP service to get a private referral.

It also includes no time limits on appointments - most face-to-face GP practice appointments are allocated to 10 minutes only, the health cash plan provider said.

On average, it takes customers just three hours from initial contact to get an appointment with a GP via the app, Simplyhealth added. Doctors' notes are available to download on the app - these can then be shared with the policyholder's registered GP practice or other healthcare professionals.

Emma Elstead, head of clinical services at Simplyhealth, said: "This exciting new app allows a customer to select a specific GP who they want to see at a time convenient to them. This enables our customers to build a trusted relationship with the GP of their choice. If their preferred GP is not available, they can still look for an earlier appointment time with an alternative GP.

"We understand that accessibility is key for people facing challenges around their healthcare at this current time. We are adapting our services to make them as easy and personal as possible for customers and we wanted to provide the option of seeing a familiar face in the virtual consulting room."

'Peace of mind'

Steve Casey, marketing director at Square Health added: "We are delighted to be partnering with Simplyhealth in bringing modern healthcare provision to their customers. With waiting times to see your NHS GP lasting several days, this alternative provision using app technology will give Simplyhealth customers peace of mind in these uncertain times."

The app also offers an online video physiotherapy triage service which enables customers to book an appointment with an experienced and UK-based physiotherapist.