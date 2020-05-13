Yulife partners with Virgin Experience Days

Group life insurer teams up with gift experiences provider to offer incentivised rewards

As part of the partnership, Virgin's new range of ‘stay at home experiences' will be available to be earned by Yulife members, alongside the traditional experiences the company offers.

Yulife is a group life insurer which engages employees by rewarding them for healthy lifestyle choices. Its Yulife app, using to game mechanics, provides members with vouchers and deals in return for activities such as walking, running, meditation or mindfulness.

YuLife's partnership with Virgin Experience Days began 11 May and soon will be hosting an online home cookery workshop with Ann Hood, a former contestant on BBC Masterchef and owner of Ann's Smart School of Cookery.

"We are always looking for way to inspire our members with new experiences to enhance their lives and Virgin Experience Days is a great partner to achieve this", said Sammy Rubin, co-founder and CEO of Yulife. "The breadth of online experiences on offer from interior design to gardening to cooking courses provides a way for our members to continue to develop and learn while we are all social distancing."

"The current pandemic has forced the entire leisure industry to rethink its priorities and diversify the services they offer," said Richard Hurd-Wood, CEO of Virgin Experience Days. "We're proud to partner with an insurance provider so committed to using gifts and rewards as a means to stimulate wellbeing and enhance employee health. Quality offerings now, while times are tough, will be remembered in the long term, and we are excited to contribute to inspiring people's lives as we come through the crisis together."

Yulife also partners with the UK brands such as ASOS, Avios, M&S, Fitbit, Nike and John Lewis.