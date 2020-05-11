Three in 10 struggling to juggle work and personal life

Research exploring what UK employees want leaders to think about during lockdown

With Boris Johnson last night only announcing minor changes to social restrictions placed on the UK due to coronavirus, a survey of more than 76,000 employees has revealed how the pandemic is negatively impacting the nation's workforce.

Conducted by employee research and analytics business Karian and Box between 9 March and 6 May, the report reveals that three in 10 workers say they are unable to juggle their work and personal lives, and 27% feel their organisation is not supporting their health and wellbeing.

Almost half of workers are lacking motivation and 42% feel anxious, which is testing the resilience of workforce morale, the report suggested.

The data also shows that businesses are doing a number of things to drive greater positivity. These include taking a proactive approach to supporting employee health; donating time, money and resource to the NHS and other social causes; and ensuring their CEOs and wider leadership teams are regularly seen and heard.

'Unprecendented'

James Tarbit, managing director at Karian and Box comments: "The crisis has created an unprecedented leadership challenge. Like everyone else, business leaders are adjusting to challenges they've never faced before.

"While we should definitely acknowledge the work being done to communicate and conduct business remotely, employers need to ensure they keep the needs of their workforce front of mind. By listening to their employees, leaders can ensure their teams enter this next phase focused, energised and determined to help their businesses through the recovery.

"People are already rethinking business-as-usual working patterns with one in four keen to explore remote working as a new normal. This was highlighted in our research as one of the top 10 questions UK employees want answered in the wake of COVID-19."

Titled ‘UK PLC: How the workforce is feeling during the coronavirus crisis', the report represents businesses across the UK, employing 5,000 to over 100,000 staff members. Participation includes employees from the banking, financial services, insurance, retail, telecomms, FMCG, manufacturing, energy and mining sectors. Read the full report here.