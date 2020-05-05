WPA to provide 40% premium rebate

Insurer to offer two-fifths of premiums back to policyholders unable to access private treatment

WPA is to provide its retail and SME customers with a rebate of approximately 40% of a monthly premium, rounded to the nearest £5.

The insurer added that as it expects demand for private healthcare to increase once the coronavirus has abated, it will need to take into account the cost of these expected claims in determining any further rebates.

WPA also confirmed that there will be no commission clawback for intermediaries as a result of rebate.

Towards the end of March, WPA's large corporate, small-to-medium enterprises and retail customers, as well as staff, were given unlimited access to Medical Solutions' remote GP service.

The insurer has also expanded its benefits to cover telephone and video consultations with healthcare providers, including with specialists and therapists.

In a letter to policyholders, it has also reminded customers that it will provide NHS hospital cash benefits and will provide options for customers in financial difficulty to maintain their policy and protect their underwriting.

