Bupa Health Clinics launches remote GP service

Bupa Health Clinics has launched a new remote GP service to offer telephone and video consultations

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Bupa Health Clinics are temporarily closed, so the remote GP service is being offered to give customers medical assistance without leaving their homes.

It offers access to a GP, prescriptions delivered to a pharmacy of choice, follow up appointments with the same GP and pathways into secondary care if needed.

The service is supported by regular virtual clinician huddles, allowing GPs to discuss their more challenging consultations with other clinicians.

Dr Petra Simic, clinical director, Bupa Health Clinics said: "Since going live with the service we have dealt with numerous routine GP issues, but what has surprised us is that we are also dealing with complex and serious conditions where our customers are struggling to get help.

"Last week we had a patient with a suspected heart attack and another a potentially blocked artery in their leg. Both were potentially life-saving calls and were referred to hospital urgently."

Sarah Melia, managing director, Bupa Health Clinics added: "Our remote GP service has been designed with both our customers and clinicians in mind, during these difficult times when face-to-face appointments aren't easy to have.

"It is great to be able to run this service for our customers who can't access their GP as they would normally. I am very proud of how quickly the team were able to adapt to the new way of working and am delighted that this service will continue once our clinics reopen."