Canada Life enhances group protection support services

‘WeCare’ services available to all new and existing customers via its online group protection platform

The range of virtual services includes health, mental health and wellbeing support, as well as remote GP, second medical opinions and lifestyle help such as smoking cessation.

Provided in partnership with Teladoc Health and available to employees and their families on its online platform CLASS, the ‘WeCare' services have been designed to offer additional support to SMEs at no extra cost during the coronavirus crisis.

Available until the end of 2020, the offering also includes life-event counselling, burnout prevention, diet support and get fit programmes.

Canada Life initially planned to roll out the services to a limited number of employers, however changed its approach in light of the recent pandemic.

Lockdown

Tim Stoves, managing director, protection, Canada Life said: "We don't know how long people will be isolating in their homes or restricted in their movements and we think this service can really help people right now, especially during the current lockdown.

"We had to adapt and change our plans to make this service available to so many customers. We initially planned a phased rollout to a limited number of employers. After witnessing recent events, we felt it was only right to offer this service to all our CLASS customers, at a time when it can make a real difference.

"We don't yet know how coronavirus will affect life in the future, but I know that WeCare can help people right now, not only during lockdown, but also in the longer-term as we adjust back to life after the pandemic."

Carlos Nueno, president, international of Teladoc Health added: "Teladoc Health is successfully meeting the increased need for virtual medical services around the world. Our partnership with Canada Life has allowed us to create a unique programme for employers in the UK, which will provide employees easier access to innovative services supporting their physical and mental health. We are confident that the WeCare programme will be a key contributor to the wellbeing of Canada Life customers."