The Exeter: COVID-19 drives digital health services spike

The Exeter sees sharp rise in number of people downloading Square Health app and using remote GPs

In March, health and protection mutual The Exeter witnessed a 169% increase in monthly registrations of its HealthWise app and a 527% increase in usage of its remote GP services, compared to the same month last year.

Of those using remote GP services, nearly a quarter (24%) reported having COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, the insurer has seen an increase in members calling due to anxiety and depression.

Steve Bryan, director of distribution & marketing at The Exeter, said: "We are undoubtedly facing extraordinary and unusual times and at The Exeter we understand the worry and uncertainty so many of our members are feeling. Our members are and will always be at the heart of what we do, so it's encouraging that the services we are able to offer through our HealthWise app are providing the support and advice they need at difficult times like these.

"We can all agree our NHS is something to be protected, and through our HealthWise services we are aiming to help ease some of the pressure on these front-line workers through the provision of remote GP services and helping members to positively manage their physical and mental health during this challenging period."

Physical and emotional support

The Exeter's HealthWise app, provided by Square Health, gives members access to other core benefits in addition to on-demand GP services, such as second medical opinion services and physiotherapy, along with nutritional and lifestyle coaching modules. The app also includes mental health support, providing members with personalised support and guidance during the COVID-19 crisis.

Steve Casey, marketing director at SquareHealth added: "For many, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has been a physically and emotionally challenging period. At a time where visiting local GPs, physiotherapists and nutritional experts is not possible, technology is playing a vital role in supporting policyholders through unusual circumstances. HealthWise allows medical professionals to continue to provide expert diagnosis and advice to members in the comfort of their own home and help them manage their physical and mental health conditions in a simple and quick way."