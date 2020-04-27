Aviva resumes requesting medical evidence

GPRs will now be issued using standard process despite decision last month to stop requesting them

On 26 March, Aviva announced it had stopped requesting medical evidence, such as GP reports (GPRs), at underwriting stage to help ease the strain on the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the insurer has decided to resume requesting medical evidence for new applications and those in its pipeline.

"Having monitored the situation closely, we've reviewed this decision and feel that we now have the required confidence to safely reinstate this process," said Aviva.

It added that any previously postponed applications remain live and will be progressed, informing advisers that "no action is required" by them. It said: "If you have placed the business elsewhere in the intervening period or do not want us to progress a case, you can stop this by marking the case as NTU (Not Taken Up) within our online adviser platform."

Aviva stated that, for existing postponed application with an AMRA received: "A GPR will be issued to all cases not marked ‘NTU' and you will be notified via an update from our business tracking service. This will be progressed automatically and therefore we will not contact you before doing this."

For existing postponed applications with no AMRA received, it said: "The AMRA will now be issued for all applications not marked ‘NTU', and an update provided to you via our business tracking service. This will be progressed automatically and therefore we will not contact you before doing this."