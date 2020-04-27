British Friendly makes three key underwriting changes

Withdrawal of non-medical limits, introduction of tele-underwriting and virtual medical screenings

British Friendly has introduced three changes to its underwriting processes in order to help advisers put clients on-risk quicker during the coronavirus crisis.

Firstly, it has withdrawn its non-medical limits, meaning that the mutual will no longer request medical evidence from an applicant based on age and benefit alone. British Friendly said this will apply to any pipeline clients and requirements will be cancelled as appropriate.

It has also expanded its partnership with Morgan Ash to tele-interview applicants wherever possible whenever additional evidence is required. Known as ‘Little T', the process will allow advisers to help clients to fill out supplementary questionnaires over the phone rather than by post or email.

As we reported on 17 April, British Friendly has launched a virtual screening service, provided by Square Health, to underwrite applicants where a screening is required. The mutual is still issuing and receiving GP reports and said it will continue to do so as long as it is possible.

Tom Conner, director at Drewberry, said: "The current environment is a challenging time and any help to get clients apply and go on-risk quicker is very welcome. All three changes are very positive for advisers and our clients and the withdrawal of non-medical limits in particular is a market-leading initiative that will be a big help."

Gordon Hull, chief executive officer of British Friendly, added: "We are doing all we can to help advisers get their clients the cover they need with the minimum of disruption and complexity. For that reason, we have launched these three important changes to the way we underwrite our applicants. We believe these initiatives will be of great benefit to advisers in helping them to get more clients through the underwriting process quickly and with the minimum of disruption during a very difficult time for their normal working processes."