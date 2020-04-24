Anorak teams up with rental app to offer IP

New partnership enables tenants to access personalised income protection quotes via Canopy app

Online protection advice firm Anorak has partnered with an app which allows users to build their credit history through making regular rent payments to offer customers income protection.

Tenants who use the Canopy app can complete an online assessment and Anorak will calculate how much income protection they need and scan the major insurers for suitable policies.

The partnership is also designed to give additional security to letting agents and landlords. Letting agents can also earn commission for every policy sold in a revenue share agreement.

Tahir Farooqui, founder and CEO of Canopy, said: "Many tenants are unaware of the impact that a long-term illness or serious injury could have on their life and finances.

"We know that many families are under-insured and could potentially lose their home if they were unable to cover monthly rental payments. Income protection insurance can help, as it pays a monthly amount if a tenant can't work because of injury or illness.

"While price comparison sites can be useful, we believe that if tenants are offered personalised income protection advice and cover directly - which is exactly what this partnership with Anorak enables us to provide - many more families will be protected from potential financial and emotional hardship."

David Vanek, CEO and co-founder of Anorak added: "Millions of people in the UK aren't protecting their biggest asset: themselves. This can have significant financial consequences if an illness or injury stops them from being able to work - and renters are particularly vulnerable. That's why we've partnered with Canopy - to help make advice and protection more easily available to renters.

Canopy offers a RentPassport, powered by Experian and Open Banking data, which provides a free referencing product for letting agents and landlords.

"It also offers a deposit free insurance - an affordable alternative to cash deposits - providing eight weeks protection and the only product in the UK market which in addition to covering landlords' deposits, also protects tenants in case of major life events like critical illness or job loss. With features like these, focused on protection, Canopy is a natural partner for Anorak," said Vanek.

How IP is poised to protect the rental market