National Friendly adds Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions is offering National Friendly clients with its Optimum private medical insurance (PMI) in/day-patient and out-patient plans telephone or video access to its panel of private GPs.

The service, which is free of charge and available for unlimited use, offers advice and diagnosis as well as prescriptions, however if a patient needs a physical examination they may be referred to their GP or to specialist care.

Users will speak to an operator to arrange a GP to call back, with the patient being offered a choice of male or female GP, wherever possible.

Wayne Carter, head of sales and marketing at National Friendly, said: "We have moved quickly to implement the lessons we are all still learning from the COVID-19 outbreak. In our opinion, the lockdown has prompted a rethink in the way people can and must access primary care. It has also been particularly hard on older members of the community. Our clients tend to be in this demographic group, so finding ways of reassuring and supporting them has been critical for us, as many have not been able to see a GP. The Medical Solutions remote GP service helps to fill an important gap, not just for those worried about COVID-19, but also for the many other patients who have put other health issues on hold by staying at home, which is not always the best strategy."

Paul Nattrass, Commercial Director at Medical Solutions, added: "We are delighted to partner with National Friendly to make our 24/7 GP service available to Optimum members. Medical Solutions has been successfully delivering remote GP consultations for over 20 years, providing patients with advice and support for a wide range of medical conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic and associated national lockdown has highlighted the usefulness of ‘telemedicine' with consultations being delivered by phone and video. Patients who are obliged to stay at home, for whatever reason, may have no option but to have remote consultations, if they want to consult with a GP. Now they are discovering how effective this can be and as a result, this new way of seeing a GP has soared in popularity."

