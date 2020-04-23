Health Shield makes COVID-19 pledge

Health cash plan provider announces a number of support measures for customers during coronavirus

Health Shield has announced that it is committed to passing any unintended profit arising as a result of COVID-19 back to its clients and members.

It said this is likely to include things such as rebate, future premium decreases or benefit and service enhancements.

The health cash plan provider has also put in place various a number of support measures in place to help clients, members and brokers at this time.

These include the waiving of the provider's pandemic exclusion on hospitalisation cover, cover for specialist consultations by video call as well as financial help for businesses and individuals on a case-by-case basis.

Courtney Marsh, CEO, Health Shield, said: "While it's impossible to predict the future impact of COVID-19 right now, we want to let our members, clients and broker partners know that we have their interests squarely in mind. Consequently - and in line with our mutual society ethos - we'll ensure that any assessed, exceptional financial benefit arising as a result of the pandemic will be passed back to customers."

Additional support

As part of its remote care pathway support, Health Shield is allowing members to claim for specialist consultations carried out by video call, following referral by their GP or by the provider's GP Anytime service.

Its GP Anytime service now includes the streamlining of COVID-19 related queries to provide access to frontline support, regardless of the condition.

Meanwhile, Health Shield is reminding customers that its employee assistance programme (EAP) is available for video or phone access as its physio triage service and Thrive mental health app.

The provider has also created two information hubs for support and guidance on COVID-19: one for adults and one for kids. The adult version contains podcasts and articles on everything from what businesses can do to support furloughed workers to top tips for employees on nutrition, staying calm and ensuring social distancing. The kids' hub offers activity ideas including crafts, quizzes, recipes and competitions."

Courtney added: "Exceptional times call for exceptional measures. That is why we have taken the decision to remove the industry standard pandemic exclusion on our hospitalisation cover. It's also why we're speaking to our corporate and individual clients on a case-by-case basis to discuss what we can do to help with any financial difficulties they may be facing. And it's why we're ensuring that our integrated care pathway support can continue by allowing members to claim for specialist video consultations, alongside our existing remote services."

