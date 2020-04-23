Scottish Widows pays 98.2% of protection claims

Over 98% of protection claims received were paid out by the insurer – more than £212m in total

Scottish Widows approved 9,635 claims during 2019 - 98.2% of those received. Of these, the insurer paid 99.4% of life claims and 93% of critical illness claims, representing 7,961 and 1,674 claims respectively.

Scottish Widows said these latest statistics show an increase in approved cases, compared to 7,908 life claims and 1,591 critical illness claims in 2018.

More than £212 million was paid out in total, at an average of over £4m per week.

Scott Cadger, head of protection underwriting and claims strategy at Scottish Widows said: "Maintaining a 98% rate of claims paid out is something we are very proud of as this shows we continue to make a positive difference to the lives of thousands of our customers and their families.

"Our research shows that it's a widely held belief that the majority of critical illness claims are not paid out. We hope that these figures will help build confidence with the public and reassure them that having life or critical illness cover can really make a difference at the most challenging of times."

Life claims

The total amount paid out in life claims was £128.1 million, with £13.4 million paid in terminal illness claims.

Fifty-five percent of all claims from women were as a result of death from cancer, compared with 41% of men.

Heart-related claims accounted for 19% of cases for men, compared to 9% of cases for women.

The average life claim paid was £42,843, and the highest individual claim was over £566,616.

Critical illness claims

The total amount paid out in critical illness claims was £84 million.

Cancer was the main reason for women making a claim at 74% of all cases; this was followed by stroke (7%), heart attack and multiple sclerosis (4% each).

Among men, 53% of claims made were for cancer, followed by heart attack (19%) and stroke (10%).

The average critical illness claim paid was £50,181 and the highest individual claim was £501,189.