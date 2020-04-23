Guardian offers reassurance for NHS workers

Front line worker applications that answer ‘yes’ to ‘direct contact’ COVID-19 question will not be restricted

Earlier this month, Guardian announced it had added four COVID-19 questions to its underwriting process for life and critical illness (CI) and increased its non-medical limits by 10%.

All applications for cover above these limits will be restricted to the maximum cover available, based on the applicant's age.

As part of this, the insurer has since offered reassurance to key workers, such as frontline NHS staff, applying for cover. It said: "We recently added four new COVID-19 questions to our application. If a key worker answers ‘yes' to confirm they've been in direct contact with someone who's been confirmed with or suspected to have coronavirus, our underwriters will ask additional questions to understand the source of the contact. If the contact only occurs during the course of their work, we'll treat the application as if they'd answered No and underwrite as normal."

The list of occupations classed by Guardian as front line workers includes teachers (face-to-face), pharmacists, police and care workers as well as NHS staff such as GPs, nurses and hospital workers.

Last week, Royal London announced a host of COVID-19 changes and, as part of it, outlined that most applications for front line health workers will be progressed even if they answer the direct contact with COVID-19 question positively. Aviva has also said it is prioritising applications for front line workers.

Medical screenings

On 9 April, Guardian became the first insurer to trial Medical Screenings Solutions' (MSS) remote medical screenings to gather medical evidence where needed while face-to-face assessments are not possible due to COVID-19.

The insurer has also said that it is still requesting GP reports. It said: "If we need a medical report due to a disclosure on the application, we'll request a GP report as normal. We use iGPR to speed up this process too. So far, we've only seen a modest slow-down in reports being returned from surgeries."

Which insurers are carrying out remote medical screenings?