The Exeter makes COVID-19 commitments

Insurer promises to return surplus PMI premium and launches online clinical support centre for members

With private hospital capacity currently allocated to the NHS, The Exeter has pledged to pay back surplus premium resulting from a reduction in claims to its private medical insurance (PMI) members.

On Friday 17 April, The Exeter said: "We expect that, ultimately, the current situation will result in The Exeter paying less in claims than expected during 2020."

It continued: "Today we make the commitment to you that any surplus resulting from a reduction in claims will be returned our members. At this stage we do not know how much this is likely to be, but once the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is clear, we will be able to review the situation and determine the best way to do this."

The Exeter has also opened a new clinical support centre for its health insurance customers. It provides virtual access to specialist consultations with specialists and practitioners by telephone, video or online. The panel includes cancer, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, gynaecology, orthopaedic and paediatric specialists.

The support centre can also be used by members with a confirmed diagnosis already and waiting for non-urgent, elective surgery to access support for managing symptoms. According to the insurer, it will also refer members who need urgent treatment with newly established care pathways put together by the public and private health systems.

The Exeter said members using the service will not pay any policy excessed and any no claims discounts will not be affected, nor will outpatient benefits for consultations and diagnostics. However, normal policy limits will apply to any treatments that result from it.

Enhanced cash benefit

On April 1, The Exeter announced that, for a minimum of three months, it is offering an enhanced cash benefit of £500 per night to members who are treated without charge in either an NHS or private setting, for any eligible condition including COVID-19.

This benefit is capped at £10,000 and will not affect any no claims discount, excess, available cash benefit or overall policy benefit limits. It applies to both new and existing policies.

Remote GP consultations, as well as mental health, physiotherapy, nutritional and lifestyle support, are available via its HealthWise app.