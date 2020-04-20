HCB develops tele-triage service for IP claims

For customers of insurers offering immediate, or very short deferred IP plans, as claims increase

HCB Group has designed a tele-triage service which involves clinical case managers making a telephone call to claimants to identify cases that arise as a direct consequence of self-isolation or other COVID-19 related matters.

The service, which sits in-between notification and the traditional claim assessment process, has been specifically designed to support customers of insurers offering immediate, or very short deferred income protection plans, in anticipation of an increase of claims due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HCB said its benefits include a clinical snapshot that helps insurers accelerate claims process and to enable insurers to make a ‘fast and informed decision'.

HCB's Managing Director, Jim Harris said "Having served the income protection community for 36 years, I understand very well the likely pinch-points for insurers writing policies with short deferred benefits, and am delighted to be able to develop services which not only help insurers process their claims efficiently in times of high volume, but also provide much needed support, advice and signposting guidance to their customers, in uncertain and anxious times."