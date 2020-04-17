British Friendly adopts remote medical screenings
During COVID-19
Square Health to carry out remote screenings for income protection mutual from Monday 20 April
Following news that Guardian, AIG Life and LV= were trialling remote medical screenings during COVID-19, British Friendly has confirmed that it will be using Square Health's virtual medical screenings from Monday 20 April.
The service consists of an online meeting with a nurse through Skype or other virtual meeting tools. It can also monitor height, weight and blood pressure (if the client has their own device) and can include a self-test kit which, involving a blood sample via a finger-prick device.
Face-to-face medical screenings are currently on hold due to COVID-19 and Steve Casey, Square Health's marketing director, weighed up the pros and cons of alternative medical screenings here.
