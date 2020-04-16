Healix International helps evacuate 160 university students

University of Western Australia (UWA) sought repatriation for students and staff from around the world

As the coronavirus crisis hit last month, Healix International was called upon to bring employees and students home before borders closed due to the pandemic.

One example of a mass cross-border evacuation involved the University of Western Australia (UWA), which contacted the Healix Global Security Operations Centre to assist it with the repatriation of 160 students and staff members from around the world.

According to Healix, many of the evacuees, spread across almost 20 countries, were deployed on fieldwork in isolated areas away from transport hubs along with family members. A number of them had underlying health conditions.

Mike Webb, CEO of Healix International commented: "Managing this volume of evacuations can be challenging at the best of times, but with the additional complications of COVID-19-related travel disruption and border closures, there was a particular need for an efficient, well co-ordinated response."

He added: "Some of those we were bringing home had non-COVID-19 medical conditions which had to be carefully considered when deciding on the best way to repatriate them, for which the input of Healix's team of doctors, nurses and aeromedical specialists was invaluable."

Healix faced challenges such as the varying degrees to which different countries had been impacted by the virus, obtaining necessary medical clearances, and finding flight routes through countries that were still permitting transit, as flights were cancelled and borders were closed one by one.

In one case a major airline suspended all flights after an evacuee had already undertaken the first leg of their journey, so Healix made alternative arrangements. Healix said it was was able to overcome hurdles such as this by providing timely updates, assessment and forecasting to the operations ream. Through a combination of commercial and charter flights, Healix said it repatriated all evacuees to their country of residence or origin.

Communication

The University of Western Australia's Risk Management Team added: "We were impressed with the speed Healix was able to mobilise support for our staff and students across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The range of resources Healix deployed showed an involved and connected network across the globe, providing direct hands-on support to our travellers, embassy support and efficient global communication.

"Communication back to UWA was consistently of exceptional standard. And updates by email and telephone as required ensured we were always informed of the current situation in a changing environment. Healix's transition and handover between on call contacts was seamless and we always felt assured in getting the same high level of service regardless of the hour."

Mike Webb concluded: "We were delighted to have played a role in reuniting our clients with their families and friends before travel restrictions made it impossible to do so. And for those who have opted to remain in-country, Healix continues to provide medical and operational advice and support as required."