Government furlough puts halt to pay freeze plans

Study also finds employer spend on employee wellbeing on the rise since Job Retention Scheme

Research released (8 April) by the Reward & Employee Benefits Association (REBA) has indicated that the proportion of employers planning to cancel or defer pay rises has dropped since the announcement of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme on 20 March 2020.

The findings follow a snap survey carried about by the industry body before the scheme was launched, which found that as many as 33% employers planned to make changes such as reduce working hours, impose leave or cut pay due to COVID-19.

The latest snap survey among 213 medium to large employers (covering around 1.3 employees) shows that just 7% of employers now plan to cancel pay rises, down from 31% in the previous snap survey conducted 17-19 March.

A third (32%) said they will now postpone pay reviews, compared to 44% saying they would do so just over two weeks ago.

The new survey, Impact of the coronavirus crisis on pay, bonuses, and employee benefits, shows that almost two thirds (63%) plan to use the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to furlough staff, of which 96% will use it for selected job roles and 4% will use it for all staff.

Debi O'Donovan, director of REBA, said: "There are a number of reasons we are seeing this shift in employers' outlook on pay budgets. The main one is likely to be employers being able to use the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. But also, after the initial shock, many employers have had time to reassess to take a medium to longer term view. We see employers trying to control costs while keeping themselves in business, but also preparing for a comeback after this pandemic."

REBA also found that there is little difference to proposed changes between all-employee pay and bonuses and executive compensation decisions.

"Clearly a lot is under review at the moment and pay reviews and bonuses happen at different times of the year. So we expect these figures to change over the coming weeks and months. However, we know from members that changing pay and bonuses is a contractual issue so cannot be done easily without legal repercussions. Also, many employers are balancing the need to engage talent ready for a post-coronavirus crisis upturn," said O'Donovan.

Wellbeing spend

The survey also revealed that employers have increased spend on some employee benefits and insurance offerings to help support staff at this time.

One in four (25%) have increased spend on their current employee assistance programme (EAP) by either improving the quality of the service offered or extending EAPs to more of their workforce, especially workforces in other countries.

One in eight employers (13%) have increased spend on their existing virtual GP service, while a further 8% (one in 12 employers) have introduced virtual GPs for the first time.

One in 20 (5%) have increased spend on their existing group life cover and 3% have introduced a health cash plan for the first time.

Proportion of employers offering different types of financial wellbeing support:

62% financial education

40% refunding season ticket loans

31% financial advice

19% support with spotting financial scams

15% support for employees whose spouses are affected by job/income loss

12% workplace loans to buy home office equipment or other purposes

8% management of nursery fees

5% negotiating mortgages

4% helping employees negotiate with utility suppliers

3% helping employees freeze, renegotiate or cancel subscriptions