LV= to trial virtual medical screenings

Insurer teams up with Square Health for online nurse assessments and self-testing kits for applicants

Where non-medical underwriting limits are triggered and mild disclosures have been made, LV= is trialling virtual medical screening for life only applications.

Carried out by Square Health, the virtual medical screenings consist of an online meeting with a nurse through Skype or other virtual meeting tools. As well as asking the client about their health, it will monitor height, weight and blood pressure (if the client has their own device) and clients may also be sent a self-test kit which, involving a blood sample via a finger-prick device.

The first appointment was arranged on 8th April and LV= said it will be reviewing its pipeline to identify where virtual medical screenings can be used.

Where possible, LV= added that it will explore other routes, such as tele-interview process, evidence supplied by the customer and underwriting decisions, before opting for a virtual medical screening.

LV= also said it is working with its reinsurers to extend the virtual medical screening to critical illness and income protection plans.

Last week, AIG Life introduced virtual nurse screenings for life only applications and Guardian announced a remote screenings pilot through Medical Screening Solutions.

Protection pledges

Justin Harper, head of protection marketing & external affairs said: "We're doing everything we can to support advisers, their clients and our members through these unprecedented and fast moving times. We are developing our thinking and challenging our reinsurers and ourselves to offer cover and clarity wherever we can. Our principled decision-making and approach to any change aims to be measured, targeted and pragmatic - and, ultimately, fair for all. The ABI Protection Pledges - supporting the NHS, supporting those making a claim and supporting vulnerable customers - help inform our approach.

"We recognise the demands on GPs and other medical professionals, and support their efforts, particularly as many are increasingly being prioritised towards supporting the front line and at risk themselves. We're building on and extending our current practices to get customers covered without delay and help reduce the burden on the NHS, through avoiding and reducing requests for additional medical evidence and reports. As we know, social distancing measures led to the suspension of physical nurse screenings, tests and appointments."