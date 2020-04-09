L&G provides medical screening update

Legal & General reports it is ‘still receiving a good volume of health reports’ for customers from GPs

L&G said: "Due to current restrictions on physical distancing, the doctors and nurses who usually offer screenings, medical evaluations and tests cannot complete these at the moment.



"These screenings are primarily required as part of our underwriting approach as you know if your client should wish to have a higher financial amount of cover."

Insurer has issued a list of evidence requirements for its medical limits to show how much cover can be offered without a screening.

L&G said it recommends that advisers have a conversation with clients to determine what level of cover is appropriate for them at this time.

"If your clients want cover for which we need a screening or examination, we will be happy to save their application until physical distancing restrictions are lifted by government. Any of your clients impacted by any such delays will be informed of expected timescales by our partners who provide the screening services. While we appreciate that delays may be disappointing, it is vital that we prioritise the health and safety of our colleagues and partner organisations."

Regarding existing applications, the insurer said: "We are pleased to advise that we are still receiving a good volume of health reports from your customers' GPs and that our underwriters are working at home and processing your client's applications with the usual speed and efficiency."

Last week, L&G announced it has added a COVID-19 underwriting question and that applications will be postponed for a fixed period depending on the customer's exposure to the virus