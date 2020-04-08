Sesame opens free health and wellbeing support to advisers

Partnership with Care First boosts health and wellbeing support available for network members

Care First, an independent provider of employee support services, is offering free confidential online support to advisers, including access to a team of professionally qualified counsellors and practitioners, though a partnership with Sesame Bankhall Group.

It includes help with practical and emotional issues such as health and wellbeing, family matters, relationships and workplace issues 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by phone or online.

Adviser members can use these services via Sesame's recently launched COVID-19 Adviser Support Hub and the service is being funded by the network.

Sesame managing director, Richard Howells, said: "Our team is already assisting firms in a multitude of ways through this unprecedented and difficult period, however working in partnership with the specialists at Care first, we saw an opportunity to take our health and wellbeing support a step further.

"With more advisers now working remotely, possibly for the first time, it's posing challenges for how business owners look after their staff and ensure they maintain a healthy work/life balance. This is of paramount importance to ensure that advisers are well placed to look after themselves, their clients and continue to trade safely through this time of uncertainty. That's why Sesame is pleased to be funding the cost of an assistance programme through Care First, which is enabling advisory firms to access an extensive range of confidential information and expertise, free of charge, to assist with anything that's troubling them."