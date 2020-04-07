Aegon enhances income protection offering

Insurer adds two-year option to its personal and executive income protection offerings

Aegon UK has made a number of changes to its personal and business income protection (IP) proposition.

As well as the new two-year option added to its personal and executive IP offerings, the insurer has changed the personal IP replacement ratio from flat 55% to a tiered ratio according to income.

A new lump sum death payment of £5,000 has been added to personal IP.

An accidental death benefit is now available with all personal benefits (excluding gift inter vivos) and business benefits including IP (except key person and executive), increased from £250,000 to £300,000 and from 60 days to 90 days.

Its guaranteed insurability option (GIO) maximum benefit has been increased to £200,000 for lump sum benefits and to £12,000 a year for family income benefit (FIB), critical illness (CI) FIB, life with CI FIB and income protection.

Aegon has replaced the current executive IP replacement ration of 75% with 80% and increased the maximum benefit limit for high earners to £250,000.

'Affordable and flexible'

Simon Jacobs, head of underwriting and claims strategy at Aegon UK said: "Aegon is really excited about the introduction of the two year income protection option.

"Income protection is, arguably, the most important form of financial protection available. It's difficult to imagine how you'd manage to pay your regular bills without your source of income. Worryingly people tend to overestimate how much they'd receive from their employer or the state if they were on long-term leave due to sickness or accident.

"This new income protection option helps to make income protection a more affordable and flexible option for more people so we can help more customers get the cover they need."