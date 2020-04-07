Aviva offers terms to 86% of customers

The insurer has experienced ‘minimum impact on acceptance rates’ despite COVID-19 changes

On 26 March, Aviva announced that it will no longer be requesting medical evidence in order to ease the strain on the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

Today it has confirmed that it has been able to offer terms to 86 out of 100 customers since the change came into effect, compared to 95 out of 100 customers before the crisis.

This indicates that around 9% of applications have been affected by the decision and the insurer said that more than 75% are receiving an immediate decision on its ALPS platform.

It added that the remainder of applications will receive a decision after being reviewed by a member of its underwriting team, with no request for medical evidence.

Aviva has also said it will 'explore alternative routes' to pay claims during COVID-19.

As part of its ‘online and open for business' document published today, Aviva also provides a list of conditions that will typically require medical evidence that would be postponed during COVID-19.

The full list can be found below.