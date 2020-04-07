Bupa to rebate customers facing treatment delays

Most deferred treatments to be delivered and funded ‘as soon as possible’ at a later date

As UK hospitals and their staff focus on the fight against coronavirus, Bupa has pledged to offer rebate to customers facing postponed healthcare due to the pandemic.

While urgent care, such as cancer treatment, will continue, non-urgent hospital procedures are being put on hold. However, Bupa said it expects there will be an overall reduction for delayed treatments.

The health insurer written to its customers to inform them of its new commitment, and it plans to commission a third-party review to ensure that what it does is "fair and reasonable" across its different customer groups.

Alex Perry, CEO Bupa UK Insurance, commented: "As an organisation without any shareholders our customers come first. At this point, no one can predict the full impact of this national crisis and we do not have all the answers yet. But we want to reassure our customers that we will do the right thing for them, and that any exceptional financial benefit ultimately arising from COVID-19 will be passed back to our health insurance customers. This will be by rebate or other appropriate means."

Bupa said it has expanded its services to include telephone and video consultations with nurses, GPs and consultants, as well as specialist help for physiotherapy and mental health, right through to chemotherapy at home for cancer patients.

Bupa also calls to its AnyTime HealthLine have more than doubled, while the digital GP service provided by Babylon has been made available to all its customers with a new COVID care assistant feature.

A dedicated Bupa COVID-19 online hub has also been added.