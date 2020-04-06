Dean Mason has passed away due to COVID-19

Director and founder of Masons Financial Planning Ltd has died after contracting coronavirus

The protection industry was saddened to learn that Dean Mason lost his life to coronavirus on Friday.

Aged 51, Dean leaves behind a widow and a young family and he would have celebrated his birthday over the weekend.

A mortgage and protection adviser, he started out at Nationwide in the 90s as a mortgage adviser before moving LifeSearch in 2003. He set up his own firm Masons Financial Planning Ltd in 2009.

Dean was awarded the COVER Excellence 'Small Intermediary of the Year' in 2011 and nominated in 2010, 2012 and 2013. His firm was also shortlisted for COVER Excellence Customer Service award 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2010.

Tom Baigrie, CEO, LifeSearch, said: "Dean was a lovely, gentle, person. Kevin Carr and he were both Gooners and close mates from their teens and Kevin recruited Dean into protection and LifeSearch way back in 2003. He was a caring and responsible adviser always with a smile and bloody funny in a James Corden kind of way and we were all sorry and admiring in equal measure when a few years later he set off on his own, preferring a more face to face and holistic approach to financial advice. His clients will have loved him. We all did.

"Our hearts go out Dean's family, William, Oliver and Sue. And to Kevin, and our own Simon Jacobs, for both of whom Dean will forever be a best mate."

Our thoughts are with Dean's family and friends at this time.