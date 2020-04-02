'Proceed with caution' when advertising life insurance

A study by Kantar found that 65% of consumers have raised their expectations of insurers amid COVID-19

Research suggests that consumers are looking to trust-worthy brands to support them through these worrying times, however finding the right moral balance when it comes to tailoring advertising for life insurance in light of coronavirus is crucial, industry members have warned.

A Facebook marketing firm that works exclusively with insurers has noticed a significant drop in advertising costs (per clicks and per impressions) which they have put down to COVID-19.

"Global traffic became 23% cheaper overnight, from 14 March, due to positive moves on both the supply and demand side of the marketplace," said Dan Thut, operations director of Rocketer. "Compare this to a typical March, which is usually a high cost month, with click costs increasing by around 13%, and we can see just how impactful COVID-19 has been".

He explained that high-spending advertisers from the travel, entertainment and retail sectors have reduced their budgets to near zero, opening up space for others to take advantage as more people browse Facebook.

"But cheaper media isn't all good news," said Thut. "A combination of consumers' new sense of need for insurance, and cheaper media costs, explains why we're seeing an increase in opportunistic lead generators selling on fear and showing misleading ads that may be exploiting vulnerable consumers."

He added that it is important for trust-worthy advertisers to modify their messages around coronavirus and "take into account" the reality currently faced by customers. He also claimed that quote-to-sale conversion rates for term life insurance have increased by 20%, suggesting that increased Facebook traffic is converting well as a reflection of high customer intent.

'Moral balance'

Luke Ashworth, founder, Adviser.ai said: "While I appreciate we have to find the right moral balance in our advertising, some of the largest advisers are already jumping on this.

"Proceed, but with caution," he said. "Checks on customer intention and affordability are more critical than ever to ensure new customers are in this for the long term."

Alain Desmier, managing director of Contact State, said that, now more than ever, insurers and intermediaries need to raise standards around insurance advertising.

"Quite simply if you see a fraudulent insurance advert online, you need to report it to the Advertising Standards Authority there and then," he said.

"In terms of practical advice, make a commitment to only work with lead generators who transparently share the whole marketing journey, for every customer. For every rogue looking to take a shortcut, there are many reputable marketing partners who are willing to do this."

Thut concluded: "If we ignore the isolated rogue actors selling on fear, insurance advertising needs to be about more than standard direct response or stock brand messaging, it needs to flex to the demands of the current situation, and bend towards the needs of consumers. Those brands that communicate well on social media throughout this period will be best placed to welcome new customers onto their books when the time comes."