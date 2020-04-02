CII launches neurodiversity guide

Overview and tips for insurance managers supporting autism spectrum disorders in the workplace

As part of its push for diversity and inclusion, the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has partnered with Aon and Willis Towers Watson to provide a guide for neurodiversity in the workplace.

Launched on World Autism Day (2 April), the guide gives an overview of autism spectrum disorders (ASD) as well as tips for interviewing, managing and supporting individuals with ASD.

The CII said ASDs are estimated to affect 1% of the population worldwide and it's also estimated that more than 80% of adults with ASDs are unemployed or underemployed.

The industry body added that for businesses individuals with ASDs represent a talent pipeline for jobs that have historically presented them with turnover challenges, urging the insurance industry to harness a diverse mix of minds, background and experiences from an employment perspective.

"With 2 April being World Autism Day, the CII and Access To Insurance Professionalism Workstream are launching a ‘Neurodiversity Guide' for insurance managers in leaders," said Johnny Timpson chair of the Access to Insurance Workstream. "This is part of our drive to make careers in insurance more accessible for people and colleagues with disabilities seen and/or unseen.

Read the guide in full here