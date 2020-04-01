Zurich pays 97% of all protection claims

Most declines due to customers withholding information about lifestyles such as smoking and alcohol

Payments by Zurich to customers with life, critical illness and income protection insurance amounted to more than £287.6m in 2019 and 3% of claims were declined.

For life claims, 99% were paid, amounting to over £203.3m, including one child bereavement claim. The denied claims were due to customers not sharing information about high alcohol consumption or a history of smoking, or where they had undergone treatment or investigations for a health problem.

One customer, for example, applied for life insurance and died five months later. However they had not shared information about being hospitalised due to high blood pressure a month before taking about their policy. Another customer had said they had not been given advice about their alcohol intake, but medical evidence showed they had been advised to attend Alcoholics Anonymous and suffered from alcohol related liver damage.

Critical illness

Around 90% of critical illness (CI) claims were paid by Zurich last year, worth more than £76.4m. This included eight claims for children amounting to £189,000 and 21 partial claims worth £422,000 where customers were diagnosed with a less severe illness than the conditions covered by the policies.

The insurer also reported that 350 people received payments of £1.22m for fracture cover.

The average age of critical illness claimants was 50 in 2019 and the most common reasons for claims were breast cancer (18%), heart attack (12%), prostate cancer and stroke (both 6%). Benign brain tumour was the most common cause of children's (21%) and partial claims (14%).

Of the 10% declined, most (63%) were because the condition customers attempted to claim for conditions that were not covered by their policy and one where a medical consultant confirmed the condition was benign and therefore did not meet the policy definition.

Over a third (36%) of CI claims were decline because of misrepresentation on application forms.

Zurich also reported that 189 CI claims were paid to smokers because they had disclosed this information at application stage.

Income protection (IP)

For IP, 98% of claims were paid, totalling £7.2m. The average monthly sum paid was £1,534 with around 395 claims in payment per month.

The 2% declined were because of non-disclosure of medical information. One claim, for example, was refused because the customer did not disclose they were undergoing tests for bowel problems and had they customer shared this information, cover would have been offered at the correct terms, taking into account the test results.

Cancer and neurological disorders were the most common causes of claims (both 18%) followed by musculoskeletal disorders (16%) and mental illness including anxiety, stress and depression (13%).

Rehab and support

Zurich said many customers received advice and access to rehabilitation such as counselling or physiotherapy and returned to work before needing to make a claim.

It also said that as well as rehabilitation, more than 8% accessed Zurich Support Services last year and more than 60% of users accessed counselling services while others sough help on matters such as will planning and probate, taxation and eldercare.

It added that nearly half of insurance claims were settled within 20 working days while nearly a third of critical illness claims were paid within 25 working days.

Peter Hamilton, head of retail protection at Zurich said: "We remain committed to sharing this information to show that all valid claims get paid, as well as reminding customers about the extra benefits they can access alongside the financial cover they have.

"Likewise, we're keen to talk more about why a minority of claims are not and should not be paid. The most common reason remains that customers withhold information at application stage that can in some cases invalidate a claim. It is vital that we continue to work together as an industry, to educate on the need for full disclosure so that people benefit from the right level of cover, and most importantly, continue to benefit from the policies that they pay for."