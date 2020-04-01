Guardian restricts maximum cover above increased non-medical limits

Four COVID-19 underwriting questions added and ‘yes’ responses will lead to three months postponement

Guardian said all applications for cover above its life protection non-medical limits will be restricted to the maximum cover available, based on the applicant's age.

However, the insurer has increased all its life protection non-medical limits by 10% for clients aged 60 and under for all new and pipeline applications.

If an application is above its current non-medical limits the application will be referred.

For example, a client up to age 40 applying for life cover of £900,000 will be restricted to £770,000 cover rather than £700,000

Guardian will look for alternative forms of evidence for applications that require a medical screening, but if that's not possible the application will be postponed.

Additional questions

New underwriting questions have been added due to coronavirus. These are (in the last month) have you:

Tested positive for coronavirus illness (COVID-19)?

Been personally advised to self-isolate by a medical professional or the NHS 111 but have not been diagnosed with coronavirus illness (COVID-19)?

Had, or do you currently have a new, continuous cough and/or high temperature?

Had direct contact with someone who's been confirmed or suspected to have coronavirus illness (COVID-19)?

If a client answers 'yes' to any of these questions, their applications will be postponed for three months and clients can reapply when they can answer 'no' all questions.

The new questions will be added to applications which are in the pipeline. Once an application is submitted, advisers do not need to tell the insurer if a client's health changes.

Guardian added that its "business as usual" for its sales and servicing teams but said that underwriting "may take a little longer" for applications that don't get an immediate decision.

