Cirencester Friendly removes short deferred IP
From 2pm on 31 March
Friendly society to temporarily cease offering day one, one week and four week income protection
Cirencester Friendly is unable to offer policies with day one, one week and four week deferred periods for its income protection contracts (Income Assured Enhanced and My Earnings Protected) from 2pm on Tuesday 31 March.
In addition, it has temporarily removed the option to select Day One Accident Protection, Day One Severe Injury Cover and the range of My Extra Benefits, which includes Fracture & Hospitalisation Benefits.
The friendly society said the decision was made with its members in mind and in light of other providers removing short deferred period policies from the market.
It said applications received before the deadline will be processed with the chosen deferred period subject to the usual underwriting requirements.
The move comes after Cirencester Friendly added exclusions for COVID-19, flue and other respiratory conditions to all IP policies with a deferred period of eight weeks or less.
Paul Hudson, Cirencester Friendly CEO, said: "The society is here for the long-term interest of its Members and so we have taken the decision to supplement our existing robust measures by temporarily suspending the sale of our day one, one week and four week deferred contracts, along with the optional accident protection and severe injury cover. We have also temporarily withdrawn the optional My Extra Benefits range which includes Hospitalisation and Fracture Benefit. This decision was not an easy one to take but was necessary to ensure we remain viable and in good health and to be there for our Members when they need us most, both now and for the future."
Holloway Friendly, British Friendly, LV=, L&G and Shepherds Friendly have all temporarily withdrawn policies with short-term deferred periods.
Read all the protection provider changes due to COVID-19 here.
