Holloway Friendly stops offering one week and four week IP

Mutual temporarily withdraws policies with short deferred periods due to coronavirus

Due to "unprecedented levels of applications" for income protection (IP) plans, Holloway Friendly stopped accepting new applications for policies with either one week or four week deferred periods.

The change came into effect at 3pm on Friday 27 March and the mutual said it is only a temporary situation regularly under review.

Holloway Friendly said: "We're sorry we've had to put these measures in place but these are unprecedented times and we're doing our best to deal with things as well as we can."

The move follows its decision to apply COVID-19 exclusions to all new applications with a one week, four week and eight week deferred period.

On 19 March, it clarified its approach to claims for coronavirus. "To be able to claim on their plan for coronavirus, they have to be totally unable to work because of coronavirus and also have suffered a loss of income because they can't work due to their illness."

It added that its plans do not cover self-isolation. "If their employer has sent them home because their company cannot work during the coronavirus outbreak, then unfortunately they cannot claim on their income protection plan. Their plan only covers them for loss of income when they have been unable to work because they have been ill."

Other providers

Yesterday British Friendly stopped offering day one and week one IP polices after LV= and Shepherds Friendly recently removed theirs.

British Friendly said: "Other insurers recently withdrawing from these short term deferment options has left us very exposed, and given the current climate, it would not be prudent or fair to our current membership to continue offering these options. It's an unfortunate situation as we know how valuable these short term deferment options are."

Legal & General has also removed its recently added two-week deferred period for IP.

Read what changes protection insurers have made due to COVID-19 (as of Monday 30 March) here.