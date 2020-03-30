British Friendly removes day one and week one IP

Other insurers withdrawing short-term deferred options left the mutual feeling ‘very exposed’

From 5pm tonight (30 March), British Friendly will no longer offer income protection (IP) policies with a day one or week one deferred period.

The move follows its decision to apply a coronavirus exclusion to anyone applying after 13 March.

Anyone who has applied today or before will be able to proceed with the deferred period they selected and the decision will be under regular review, it said.

British Friendly added that while these options have been removed from its application system, it may take up to 48-72 hours for the portals to update their systems.

'Exposed'

The mutual said: "Other insurers recently withdrawing from these short term deferment options has left us very exposed, and given the current climate, it would not be prudent or fair to our current membership to continue offering these options. It's an unfortunate situation as we know how valuable these short term deferment options are."

It also urged for caution around the spiking interest in IP due to coronavirus. "Advisers have talked to us about clients who are solely looking to take out cover because of coronavirus, who could then lapse their cover as soon as things get back to normal. While this short term rush of new applications might look appealing, this would be an inefficient use of resources for both you and us."

On Friday, LV= announced it has removed its day one and week one deferred periods for IP and Shepherds Friendly and on 18 March Shepherds Friendly stopped offering policies with day one, week one and four week deferred periods.

Legal & General removed its recently added two-week deferred option for IP last week.

Read what changes insurers have made due to COVID-19 (as of Monday 30 March) here.