FCA tells advisers to work from home

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued guidance telling advisers to work from home if they can

The FCA issued guidance for senior managers, echoing the government's guidelines for people who could work from home to do so.

"Each firm's designated senior manager or equivalent person is responsible for identifying which of their employees are unable to perform their jobs from home, and have to travel to the office or business continuity site," the FCA said.

"We expect the total number of roles requiring an ongoing physical presence in the office or business continuity site to be far smaller than the number of workers needed to ensure all of a firm's business activities continue to function on a business as usual basis."

Echelon Wealthcare principal Alastair Rush said he had cut his travel from up to 4,000 miles a month to virtually nothing, and therefore had more time to focus on what mattered to clients.

"Advisers spend most of their working days frantically sorting our problems or addressing the minutiae but at the moment we are not involved with that - we're focused on the important things," he said.

"It's a great opportunity for advisers to get perspective, to gain some altitude, to step back a little bit and see where they want their businesses to go and how they want them to develop."

Partners Wealth Management IFA managing partner James Roberts said his 35 advisers are all working from home and he orchestrated a roster of one worker each day to go to London.

"Everybody is able to work from home but we need a key worker in everyday to scan and allocate post, so we designate one person each day who goes in and does the key functions like scanning the post. A lot of people want to do this to provide a break from working from home, so we're mixing it up - different people each day," he said.

Roberts said the firm was receiving increased enquiries from people wanting financial advice during this time, which his advisers were dealing with via phone correspondence.

The FCA said it would not expect financial advisers, share traders, business support staff, claims management companies or those selling non-essential goods and credit to go into offices or meet face-to-face.