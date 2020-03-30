WPA extends remote GP service

Medical Solutions partnership to offer access to remote GP service as health insurer looks to add value

WPA's large corporate, small-to-medium enterprises and retail customers, as well as staff, have been given unlimited access to Medical Solutions' remote GP service.

The insurer has also expanded its benefits to cover telephone and video consultations with healthcare providers, including with specialists and therapists.

In a letter to policyholders, it has also reminded customers that it will provide NHS hospital cash benefits and will provide options for customers in financial difficulty to maintain their policy and protect their underwriting.

Through the Medical Solutions partnership WPA customers will be able to use the GP helpline service for advice and treatment for health and medical concerns at no extra cost, including a private prescription service and referrals if required.

Paul Nattrass, commercial director at Medical Solutions, said: "WPA only partners with like-minded companies and prides itself on delivering innovative services to its members through the latest technologies. We are therefore delighted that WPA will be providing even more value to its members with our 24/7 GP service.

"Our remote GP service can be used by members at any time, both independently or when claiming under their healthcare plan, and provides convenient, simple access to the primary care solutions people need, whenever they need it."

Brian Goodman, director of corporate at WPA, added: "Remote GP services are so important in this day and age for patients and customers to quickly and conveniently access the quality care that they need. More so today, alleviating pressure upon doctors and NHS facilities, creating viable and effective alternatives to face to face consultations.

"We've conducted an extensive review of the market and see Medical Solutions as being market leading and best prepared for leveraging latest technologies. Medical Solutions complements our overall objective helping customers access the best care at a time and place of their choosing."

WPA has advised customers not to contact its remote GP service if they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.