LV= stops offering day one and week one IP

LV= has settled nearly 60 coronavirus-related claims for policyholders with short deferred periods

LV= has decided to temporarily suspend new business for day one and week one waiting periods on its Personal Sick Pay (PSP) income protection (IP) policy as Friday 27 March.

The insurer has also decided to stop paying claims for self-isolation also from today. Previously it was considering claims made by those advised by NHS 111 to self-isolate outside of its usual terms and conditions.

"Over the last two weeks, we've taken and settled nearly 60 coronavirus-related claims for our policyholders with day one/one week IP policies, around 20% of these were for self-isolation. Money has been paid to our policyholders within a couple of days," said LV=.

"As the government steps up, we'll stop paying all claims for self-isolation with effect from today, 27 March 2020."

LV= said it will still pay out for confirmed diagnosis for symptoms suggesting coronavirus (COVID-19) which make the policyholder unable to work due to sickness.

Up until now LV= said it was "one of the last remaining providers offering cover" for short deferred periods but has made the decision to stop doing so to protect itself and the interests of its existing members.

"We won't accept new applications for day/week one PSP received from today," LV= said. "We‘ll honour applications in the pipeline and we can accept applications which have been started, but not submitted, on Fastway - our quote and apply platform. However, we're unable to accept any new applications with valid quotes only."