Medical Screening Solutions designs remote screening service

Remote digital, video assessments and face-to-face nurse screening examinations open to insurers

Medical Screening Solutions has redesigned its service to allow for medical evidence to be gathered without the need for a GP report or a face-to-face assessment.

The firm said: "We recognise the difficulty that our industry has at present with the lack of face-to-face medical screening and laboratory testing brought about by the coronavirus and the consequential restrictions on movement of people."

Its Remote Medical Screening Service, which will be available from next week (where approved by insurance companies), will allow for remote digital, video assessments in place of face-to-face nurse screening examination.

Where applicable, it will also be sending examinees a ‘kit pack' which will include a disposable tape measure for waist and hip measurements, cotinine test and self-collect finger prick blood testing kits.

"Our unique position of having a wholly owned laboratory gives us the flexibility and speed to be able to adapt to rapidly evolving situations," said Jonathan Benton, managing director of Medical Screening Solutions. "Our laboratory is at the forefront of finger prick sample collections and testing and already provides this service to non-insurance company customers."

Finger prick blood samples will allow it to test an individual's biochemistry, including kidney function, liver function and the lipid profile. It said it will also be able to obtain results for virology including hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

Medical Screening Solutions said its data suggests these tests will cover more than 80% of the blood test requests that it receives.

"Though not quite as comprehensive as our normal service, given the situation we find ourselves in we believe that this is the perfect solution," said Benton. "This is a significant innovation, delivered in a very short period of time, and a major step forward in supporting the industry to enable many insurance transactions to proceed."

Aviva has announced it was no longer requesting medical evidence to ease the strain on the NHS however this will mean that applications that require a GP report will be postponed and cover will not be offered until the COVID-19 situation is resolved.

The Medical Screenings Solutions announcement comes as industry members encouraged insurers to consider alternative ways to underwrite applicants amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Benton said that insurers interested in this service can contact [email protected]