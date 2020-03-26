Insurers 'must find alternative ways' to underwrite applicants

Insurers postponing applications and stopping medical screenings is preventing clients from getting cover

Earlier today Aviva announced that it is no longer requesting medical evidence for protection applications to help ease the strain on the NHS during COVID-19. As a result, cover will not be offered to those requiring a GP report at underwriting stage.

Alan Knowles, chair of the Protection Distribution Group (PDG), agreed that it is absolutely necessary to remove additional pressure on the health service at this time, however added that insurers need to look at alternative ways to underwrite clients.

"The problem is that advisers have been saying that this would come and that insurers must quickly put alternative routes to medical underwriting," he told COVER. "We have been asking for this, but so far, no alternative arrangements have been made."

He added that for some customers advisers can reduce cover to below the ‘evidence limits' so clients can get some coverage this only works for straight forward cases. "The people that will be most disadvantaged as a result of this are those who have had or who have medical conditions where a GPR would be needed for any level of cover," he said.

Alea Risk director Andrew Wibberley said that Aviva's decision is "disappointing but not surprising".

He said: "With all medical exams also ceased due to social distancing if there is not a more flexible approach cover will be denied to anyone applying for a large benefit or who has a pre-existing medical condition.

"I would hope and expect insurers could do better than a blanket shut down for the foreseeable future for the many thousands of people in this situation," said Wibberley.

Alternatives

He suggested that a combination of tele or video interviews and flexibility for evidence to be obtained by an agreed date after the policy is in force (say 12 months) should be considered by insurers.

"This retreat to core business is not how I would want life insurers to be remembered at this time and raises major concerns around access to insurance for the rest of the year," said Wibberley.

Knowles said that the PDG is asking insurers to consider alternative forms of medical evidence and underwriting for policies to help ensure customers get insurance over the coming months. "We all must adapt to the current coronavirus situation, but this cannot mean that societies most vulnerable suddenly have no access to insurance, insurers must adapt," he said.

The PDG also made a number of suggestions about how to ensure customers do not cancel policies during COVID-19 here.