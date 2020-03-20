Aviva changes underwriting questions due to coronavirus
As of today
COVID-19 questions added for applicants and referral for underlying medical conditions
Aviva is making some changes to its underwriting questions for its protection products due to coronavirus (COVID-19) for new customers, COVER understands.
It is adding the following questions: "Are you currently experiencing symptoms of a cough, a high temperature or fever, breathing difficulties or any other symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19); or Have you tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19); or Are you self-isolating due to symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19); or Have you been advised to self-isolate for any other reason, or had direct contact with someone who's been confirmed or suspected to have coronavirus?"
If a customer answers "yes" to any question they will be referred to a member of Aviva's underwriting team for individual consideration.
It is also reducing its non-medical limits for certain age groups and reducing the maximum online loading for its underwriting rules engine for customers with underlying medical conditions resulting in referral to its underwriting team. Aviva warned this may mean there is a small reduction in its automation rates.
In an email sent to brokers, Aviva said: "We want to assure you that our claims philosophy is not changing, and we will continue to pay all valid claims. Aviva remains a market leading protection insurer for claim paid amounts."
Aviva said the changes will come into effect on its online system from Friday 20 March. It said: "This is a changing situation which we continue to monitor and respond to so that we can keep providing you and your clients with the best possible service."
Other providers
On Tuesday 17 March, Royal London began asking additional questions regarding symptoms of coronavirus, self-isolation and contact with someone suspected to have coronavirus.
It is postponing decision for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and yet to receive a negative test or still experiencing symptoms; or where someone has symptoms and has been advised to self-isolate by a doctor or NHS 111 and where someone has symptoms and is self-isolating without medical advice.
Those who have tested positive but since been given the all clear will accepted on standard rates as are those experience cold or flu-like symptoms.
