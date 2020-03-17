Holloway Friendly updates coronavirus exclusion
As of Tuesday 17 March
All new applications with a four or eight week deferred period will have a coronavirus exclusion
On Friday, Holloway Friendly announced it had added a COVID-19 exclusion to new income protection (IP) policies with a one-week deferred period.
As of Tuesday 17 March, the friendly society has said there will be coronavirus exclusions for policies with one week, four week and eight week deferred periods.
Holloway Friendly said the exclusion will not affect existing members and claims will still be considered for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 but not if they are self-isolating because of government of medical advice.
Earlier today we reported that British Friendly had applied a COVID-19 exclusion for all new income protection policies and other IP providers added exclusions yesterday.
