Royal London updates critical illness cover

Children's cover enhanced, advanced surgery benefit added and various conditions simplified

A new conversion option has been added to Royal London's Enhanced Children's Critical Illness Cover, which allows the policyholder's children to take out their own critical illness cover (CI) without any medical underwriting, within six months of the children's cover ending.

The insurer has also increased the maximum age a child is covered to 23 if they are in full time education (21 otherwise).

Advanced surgery benefit has been added to CI, which allows a pay out as soon as a customer is on a NHS waiting list for surgery (for the 12 surgeries listed under the policy), rather than after it is performed.

Royal London has also removed the drug and alcohol exclusion from it CI cover, as well as combining a number of conditions into simpler conditions.

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London said: "The changes we have made are simple and focus on offering cover where it matters. These enhancements to our Critical Illness Cover are part of our ongoing mission to make a real difference to our customers, by removing barriers to claims and making even faster payments."

Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert, said: "These improvements have added to an already excellent plan with sensible adjustments and condition consolidations. A worthwhile upgrade which will increase and speed up claims."

