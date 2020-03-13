Holloway Friendly adds coronavirus exclusion

Mutual decides it will not pay coronavirus-related claims for new one-week IP policies

Holloway Friendly has announced that while income protection (IP) policies with a one-week deferred period are still available, they will no longer cover coronavirus.

The insurer said that if an existing policyholder has lost income because they haven't been able to work due to ill-health, it will pay the claim as usual.

If a claimant has not tested positive to COVID-19, but is self-isolating because of government or medical advice, it will also not pay a claim, Holloway Friendly has also said.

"Our plans work because many people pay a small amount into a pool and the pool meets the claims of the small number of members that get sick and need to make a claim. If lots of members make a claim soon after their policy, the pool will not be big enough to make all of these claims."

The friendly society said it is faced with three options: to increase price, stop offering cover or add an exclusion for coronavirus for new applicants.

"We have chosen the last option because it is the fairest way to continue to offer cover at a reasonable price," it added. "Things are moving so fast, our approach might change again."

It also assured members that the mutual has "sufficient financial strength" to pay all valid claims, including those for existing members who get coronavirus and cannot work.

The new exclusion for coronavirus comes into force for new applicants at 5pm on Friday 13 March.