LifeSearch reports 'significant' growth for 2019

LifeSearch’s turnover, gross profit and EBITDA grew by 28%, 29%, and 53% respectively last year

The adviser firm said more than 100,000 families were protected by LifeSearch during the year to 31 August 2019 - an increase of just under 22% - and it made 10% growth in profits seen in 2018.

LifeSearch's turnover reached £43,163,441, its gross profit increased to £10,917,165 and EBITDA grew to £3,535,210. It saw 135% increase in profit before tax to £2,389,570.

Tom Baigrie, founder and chief executive of LifeSearch, said: "We are very proud of what we have achieved in the last year. It's the result of significant investment in our people, brand, technology, digital infrastructure and operational efficiency. We continue to empower our people to take personal responsibility and great care in their roles, helping everyone to feel personally invested in the business. This filters through to every individual we help protect, resulting in consistently high levels of positive customer feedback and retention. Therefore, I am delighted that this year we have been able to reward our people with the highest ever partnership dividend, paid to every employee after three years' service.

"Our strong and dedicated teams along with our position as the business partner of choice for the UK's leading brands in protection enable us to continue to successfully deliver on our purpose as a business - to help financially protect as many families as we can, in the way we know is best for them."