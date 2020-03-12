Alan Knowles joins IPTF executive committee

PDG chair and Cura MD added to management board of Income Protection Task Force (IPTF)

Alan Knowles said: "As the current chair of the Protection Distributor's Group (PDG), I'm delighted to join the Income Protection Task Force management team. The PDG and IPTF share similar values and both are committed to improving the profile of income protection, so it's a natural fit. Year on year, we have seen sales increase and I believe the launch of the new Seven Families campaign will encourage more advisers to promote and demonstrate the very real customer benefits of income protection."

IPTF co-chair, Kevin Carr added: "We've begun working on several projects with the PDG this year and several PDG members are regular attendees at IPTF meetings so it made sense to invite Alan to join the team. We look forward to working more closely with Alan and the PDG as our view is that advisers are crucial to the ongoing development of income protection. As such, there is now a permanent place on the committee for whoever may succeed Alan as Chair of the PDG in future years."

Knowles joins Kevin Carr, Roy McLoughlin, Jo Miller, Richard Walsh and Neil McCarthy as current members of the IPTF executive committee.

He also co-runs Cura Financial Services, a protection advice firm specialising in the difficult to place cover, alongside his wife Kathryn Knowles.

The IPTF was formed to promote awareness of Income Protection amongst all parts of the life and health insurance industry and among consumers.