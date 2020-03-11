Stubben Edge launches 'membership-model' platform for brokers

Broker platform launched to offer rewards and loyalty-based incentives to policyholders

The Stubben Edge Loyalty Platform has launched for life and health insurance brokers.

The platform gives brokers the opportunity to offer their customers access to discounts and savings from a range of retailers.

According to the firm, the customisable platform will help brokers move towards a membership insurance model by giving policyholders incentives, while opening them to additional revenue streams. The automised system can also be white-labelled.

"It was important to us that we were able to create something for brokers that enables them to nurture their relationship with their clients," said Karen Barretto, Deputy Managing Director at Stubben Edge Group. "We wanted to provide tools to assist brokers to understand their clients buying patterns and needs, thereby allowing for further engagement and opening up potential cross-selling opportunities. There are several loyalty platforms available, but they all focus on employee benefits or are cost-prohibitive. We aim to be the first provider of a white labelled, completely personalised loyalty platform offered to brokers!"

The group has partnered with retailers such as Hotels.com, Pasta Evangelist, Halfords, boohoo, Bloom & Wild, Hussle.com and more.

"Hussle are excited to be partnering with Stubben Edge providing a gym & fitness offering to their new loyalty program; Hussle's UK wide coverage (96% postcode coverage) means that we can provide gym, pool and spa access to the whole of their large engaged customer base," said Lawrence King, head of commercial Partnerships at Hussle.

Finn Lagun, CMO at Pasta Evangelists added: "When we heard about the loyalty platform Stubben Edge was putting together, it sounded really exciting and we wanted to be a part of it. It is expansive in terms of the new partners we'll get to work with, and the number of individuals able to access the scheme, so it seemed a perfect way for us to introduce Pasta Evangelists to a new audience that would hopefully be receptive to our products."

According to research by Stubben Edge, access to a personalised loyalty platform can increase client retention by 25%-95%.