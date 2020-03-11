Coronavirus: NHS guidelines 'reasonable'

Average incubation stage is 5.1 days and almost all symptoms develop within 11.5 days of infection

A report by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US has concluded that current self-isolation timeframes being adopted to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) - including by the NHS - are ‘reasonable'.

Based on its analysis of public available data, the report said the current recommendation of 14 days for active monitoring or quarantine is appropriate - however it added that during that period cases could be missed over the long-term.

The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, estimated that 101 out of every 10,000 cases will develop symptoms after 14 days of active monitoring or quarantine.

The research, which studied 181 cases of confirmed cases alongside news reports, public health reports and press releases, found that the average incubation period is 5.1 days and almost all - 97.5% - of those who develop symptoms (a cough, high temperature and shortness of breath) appeared to do so within 11.5 days of infection.

'Limited'

One expert however questioned the assumption that someone would become infected from the moment they come into contact with the virus.

Prof Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology, University of Nottingham, told The Sun: "We have to acknowledge that the models they use to estimate incubation period make key assumptions, and perhaps the assumption most likely to impact on their data is that a person became infected as soon as they came into contact with the virus.

"This might not be true - the real infection timepoint might be much later, yet assuming the infection occurred at an earlier date will make the incubation period appear longer."

Dr Ball added: "As it stands there is little evidence to suggest that a quarantine or self-isolation period of 14 days is not suitable.

"Also, there is little if any evidence that people can routinely transmit virus during the asymptomatic period."

Today it was confirmed that the eighth Briton had died after contracting coronavirus and yesterday the whole of Italy was forced into lockdown due to the outbreak.