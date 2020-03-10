Simplyhealth appoints Vitality marketing director

Chrissy Fice joins Simplyhealth from VitalityHealth where was she was marketing and brand director

She will focus on defining and delivering the marketing and brand strategy for the company as well as driving sales growth and customer value, said Simplyhealth.

Previously at VitalityHealth, she had a dual role of marketing director as well as brand director for Vitality Group, where she oversaw brand awareness and customer revenue through sponsorship and advertising.

Mark Hamson, Simplyhealth's chief commercial officer, said: "I am excited to welcome someone of Chrissy's calibre to Simplyhealth. She is a strong marketer with a huge amount of experience delivering digital marketing propositions. In this strategically vital role she will be responsible for delivering an effective, integrated marketing strategy to help more people across the UK have easier access to healthcare."

"I am thrilled to be joining Simplyhealth, a company with such a long history in the healthcare market," Chrissy Fice added. "I passionately believe in Simplyhealth's purpose of improving access to healthcare and making it easy for the many, for the long term. I'm looking forward to driving Simplyhealth's marketing agenda, to deliver ever more value for both new and existing customers."