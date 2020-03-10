MHFA England launches 'whole self' campaign

Workplace culture campaign calls on employers to empower people to bring their whole self to work

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England is launching free resources for employers to support people to be themselves at work and feel more included.

We are delighted to announce that MHFA's head of culture and wellbeing, Ama Afrifa-Tchie, will be hosting a session titled Empowering people to bring their whole self to work at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit on Thursday 12 March.

Ahead of ‘My Whole Self' day on 18 March, the campaign, which focuses on the interconnections between diversity and inclusion, wellbeing and performance, is designed to help unlock employee productivity by promoting authenticity and acceptance in the workplace.

Simon Blake, CEO of MHFA England said: "Up and down the country lots of people who experience discrimination and inequalities go in to work hiding bits of themselves - whether that be in making decisions about what to wear, their sexual or gender identity, divorce, loneliness, or a mental illness.

"When we are hiding parts of ourselves our mind is focused on protection rather than performance. Bringing our whole self to work moves us out of out of this protective zone, which can cause unnecessary stress, and into a space where we can build healthy relationships, excel, innovate, and lead well - all of which impacts positively on our sense of belonging and wellbeing.

"When people at all levels are able to be their true, authentic self at work it helps us win. It is not only better for wellbeing, it is better for business."

Organisations can download free My Whole Self activities to take part in on the day here.

Quilter CEO, Paul Feeney, has welcomed the campaign, suggesting businesses have a responsibility to promote good mental health and provide employee support. He said: "I've had my own mental health issues in life, which stem from my childhood and it took me two decades to feel comfortable enough to open up and seek help. In doing so - and in bringing my whole self to work - I feel a weight has been lifted.

"A workplace culture that pressures employees to hide mental health issues is toxic and has the potential to do enormous damage not just to those employees but to the business itself. For businesses to flourish you have to let our people know that it is okay to not be okay, and that admitting you need support won't be held against you.

He added it is not just about "feel-good factor". "It makes real financial sense for businesses to focus on culture and wellbeing. A healthy workforce equals a wealthy company and I want to help others in our company and industry to be able to do the same," he said.

'Taboo'

Lisa Finnegan, senior HR director at LinkedIn, added that talking about fertility issues and trying for a baby, or miscarriage is "still a taboo topic" at work. She said: "Both as an HR director, and a woman with first-hand experience of this, I know how tough it can be to talk about fertility at work, but for those that want to, the support should be there.

"By enabling employees to bring their whole selves to work we can break down barriers so people can have these conversations if they choose to, feeling more supported, and ultimately performing better in their role. That's why I'm supporting the My Whole Self campaign for workplace culture change - because if we can empower people to bring their whole selves to work it will be better for our wellbeing and better for business."

To hear more about MHFA England's ‘whole self' campaign and to hear from a host of other mental health and wellbeing experts, readers can register to attend the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit for free here.

