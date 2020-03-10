'Adopt three-step worker support plan' to combat coronavirus

Likely that some employers will need to implement quarantine procedure to prevent spread

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing is urging employers to adopt a three-step worker support plan to combat coronavirus (COVID-19),

As part of national efforts to contain the virus in the UK, the government is making plans to move toward the ‘delay' stage of its plan.

Earlier today it was announced that the whole of Italy faces quarantine and as of 9am this morning there were 319 confirmed cases in the UK.

Howden said that more forward-thinking employers are already formulating their own plans to prevent the spread of infection. It is widely accepted that at least a few employers across the UK will have to implement some form of quarantine procedure which might include working from home and closing offices for a short amount of time, the firm said.

Steve Herbert, head of benefits strategy at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing said: "It's a promising sign that so many employers are already reacting to this threat without awaiting formal edicts from the government. From both a business and employment perspective it's important to limit the spread of the virus, and the first priority of all good employers must be the health and welfare of employees, their families, clients, and suppliers."

He added: "A crucial component of this planning must be to ensure that employees feel supported throughout this period, and that as many as possible remain engaged with the aims and objectives of their employment until usual working practices are able to resume."

The employee benefits and wellbeing consultancy firm has highlighted three key steps employers should include in their coronavirus planning:

Communications & Engagement

Firstly, it's vital that the flow of communications to and from line management remains as close to normal as is possible. So Howden would encourage the HR team to include company edicts on regular remote audio and/or visual communications between line managers and their teams throughout any period of home working or close down. This will avoid a loss of focus and engagement, and ensure that corporate messages are still effectively communicated to all.

Practical Support

Although coronavirus will doubtless be dominating the health headlines, employees will continue to face the everyday challenges of life. Other health conditions will still need diagnosis and possibly treatment too - and the NHS could well be stretched dealing with the current crisis. So it really important that employers emphasise the wellbeing support on offer, such as remote access to a qualified GPs, private healthcare, or cash plans.

Advice & Guidance

Finally, and certainly not least, the importance of "remote" guidance and support options should be reinforced. Access to employee assistance programmes, counselling lines, and debt management advice should all be highlighted - and usage encouraged - to help employees respond to any challenges during a period when their usual work support-structure may not be as evident.

Herbert concluded: "We believe that these three simple steps will help employers retain both worker engagement and good health, both of which will be really essential to employers as they look to bounce-back from any enforced period of change as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. We would strongly encourage HR professionals to include these important steps in their planning."

The employer guide to coronavirus