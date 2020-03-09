LV= taking 'pragmatic' approach to coronavirus

Insurer monitoring and reviewing developments closely for short-term income protection deferred periods

LV= has confirmed it is taking a "pragmatic" approach in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19) and its usual evidence requirements, especially in relation to income protection (IP) policies with short, day zero or one-week waiting periods.

The insurer's official statement comes as other providers declared their position on IP claims following the government's announcement last week that statutory sick pay (SSP) would be granted to those who self-isolate from the first day (not the fourth).

LV= said that where a policyholder has a confirmed diagnosis for coronavirus, it will assess and pay their claim in the usual way to reflect their chosen waiting period.

It will also consider claims for medically-advised self-isolation which aligns with current NHS 111 guidance, such as for those who have travelled from risk areas or had direct contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis.

LV= said that as these are "highly unusual circumstances" any decision it makes for self-isolation will be outside of its normal terms and conditions, adding that it recognises the importance of speed and common sense in these situations.

Short-term deferred periods, such as ‘day one' cover or one-week options are of particular value to the self-employed or those working in the gig economy who are not entitled to SSP.

LV said it is taking a "pragmatic approach" to its usual evidence requirements, taking into account the individual's circumstances, guidance they've been given and any other income they're receiving during self-isolation.

It added it aims to make decisions immediately and that payments for self-isolation (current guidance is for up to 14 days from contact) will be in a claimants bank account within a couple of days.

Debbie Kennedy, protection director of LV= said: "We believe it's the right thing to do to support our members who are most financially vulnerable to the financial effects of COVID-19. Our individual common-sense approach and fast response will offer immediate support and comfort to those suffering from an immediate income shock brought about by the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus and those directly affected."

As of Monday morning, Coronavirus cases had risen to 278 in this country and the virus claimed its third UK death over the weekend. Many of the world's stock markets woke up to downturn, with FTSE 100 at an almost 7% slump - a 3.5 year low - and flights have been suspended as the situation in Italy worsens.